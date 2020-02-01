Newman, Kenneth C.

Newman, Kenneth C.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Kenneth C. Newman died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, after a courageous six-month battle with cancer.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Memorial Union (Tripp Commons, 2nd floor), 800 Langdon St, Madison, https://union.wisc.edu/visit/memorial-union/. In honor of Ken, bright colored (tie dye/tropical), festive attire is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Agrace Hospice Care of Madison or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The family would like to thank the teams at UW Hospital, Agrace, and Age at Home, as well as all the friends and family that provided their love and support.

Cancer sucks

A full obituary will follow.

Newman, Kenneth C.

Kenneth Newman

Cress Funeral Service

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Newman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics