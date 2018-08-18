DEFOREST—Gerald William “Jerry” Newman, age 80, of De Forest, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from prostate cancer. He was born July 31, 1938, in Madison, the son of William and Irene (Lalor) Newman. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1956, and graduated from Madison Business College. Jerry worked as an office manager and sales person at Comstock in Madison after college. Jerry met Marian Loes from Dubuque, Iowa, and they were married on July 20, 1963, and together they raised four children.
In 1972, Jerry opened Jerry’s Mobile in Windsor, until 1985. He was a member of St. Olaf’s Church, he sang in the choir and taught religious education. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and he sponsored softball and bowling teams. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. Jerry also was a Packers and Badgers fan but above all he was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marian; their children, John (Debbie) Newman, Patrick (Nancy) Newman, William (Julie) Newman, all of De Forest, and Denise (Philip) Hemling of Columbus; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Newman; and relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Betty Ausloos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, Windsor/Deforest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday.
The family would like to thank SSM Health Home Health United; Heartland Hospice and the Larson House in Columbus, for the wonderful care they provided for Jerry. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the family to be dispersed to a charity of their choice. To sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
