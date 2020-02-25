Nevil, Donna J.

NEW GLARUS — Donna J. Nevil, age 88, of New Glarus, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the New Glarus Home. She was born on July 12, 1931, in New Glarus the daughter of Joseph H. and Louise B. (Jordi) Gmur. Donna graduated from New Glarus High School in 1949, and on Sept. 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lowell “Jeff” Nevil at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Donna had provided in-home childcare, and worked at the New Glarus Bakery, Chalet Landhaus, New Glarus Chamber, and Swiss Historical Village. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ. Donna enjoyed traveling, playing cards, following UW basketball and football, and an occasional trip to play the slots.
Donna is survived by her husband, Lowell “Jeff”; children, Debra (Jim) Kundert, Patrick (Laura) Nevil, and Mike (Shawna) Nevil; grandchildren, Nicole (Justin) Nevil-Oppliger, Troy (Lindsey) Nevil, Kyle (Emily Tachon) Kundert, Markus, Mason, and Zoe Nevil; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Gibson, and Lila Nevil-Oppliger and Tenley and Treyton Nevil, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth, Dean, and Richard Gmur; sisters, Kathryn Gmur, Ruth Iverson, Lois Knaus, and Elizabeth Gmur, and sister-in-law Arlene Elmer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis., with Pat Pluss officiating.
A gathering will precede the memorial service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
Memorials are suggested to the Swiss United Church of Christ or New Glarus Fire Department.
The ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.