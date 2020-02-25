Nevil, Donna J.

NEW GLARUS — Donna J. Nevil, age 88, of New Glarus, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the New Glarus Home. She was born on July 12, 1931, in New Glarus the daughter of Joseph H. and Louise B. (Jordi) Gmur. Donna graduated from New Glarus High School in 1949, and on Sept. 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lowell “Jeff” Nevil at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Donna had provided in-home childcare, and worked at the New Glarus Bakery, Chalet Landhaus, New Glarus Chamber, and Swiss Historical Village. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ. Donna enjoyed traveling, playing cards, following UW basketball and football, and an occasional trip to play the slots.