Feb. 5, 1920—Dec. 25, 2022

SAUK CITY—Neva Mae (Kite) Virnig, age 102, of Sauk City, passed away on December 25, 2022, peacefully at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born on February 5, 1920, in Grant County, the daughter of Buford and Mae (Merwin) Kite. She attended school in Richland County and spent a lot of time helping around home with all her brothers and sisters.

She met her first love at the county fair and was united in marriage to Albert Grenie in 1936. Together they had five children: Merlyn, Donna, Patrick, Wanda and Linda. She worked hard for her family, made her children clothes to keep them dressed nicely and scrubbed the floors every night. He preceded her in death in 1954.

She married Thomas Virnig on June 27, 1959. They had many wonderful years together. Together they enjoyed spending time driving through Wisconsin whenever they had a chance and looking at the beautiful nature, Thomas preceded her in death in 2012.

Neva was employed at various jobs in her lifetime from waitressing, to working at and managing the local grocery store, but loved being a homemaker best of all. She enjoyed spending her time with those she loved and her smile was brightest when she was around family. She loved to play scrabble, sew, crochet blankets, dolls and other items, and garden. In addition to receiving crocheted gifts, many of those around her were given thoughtful and handwritten poems when they had a major life accomplishment or when she wanted to let others know how she was feeling. Reading was a passion for her and she could always get lost in a book. She often said she wished she could hide away with a book to escape the world. Her house was always ready for guests and she took so much pride in making sure it was.

When it came to decorating for the Christmas holiday, she spent weeks getting everything just right... seems fitting that her first day in heaven was on Christmas, gathered with all those who loved her to welcome her home.

She is survived by a son, Merlyn (Mary) Grenie of Stoughton; a daughter, Linda Ganser of Prairie du Sac; a daughter-in-law, Karen Grenie of Hales Corners; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Albert Grenie (husband), Thomas Virnig (husband), Donna Meyer (daughter), Wanda Fuller (daughter), Patrick Grenie (son) and numerous siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Maplewood staff for their care of her for the last two years of her life. They also would like to thank St Croix Hospice for their care during her final days.