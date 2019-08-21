MADISON - Jerold R. Neupert, age 79, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1940, in Freeport, Ill., the son of John and Lorraine (Thompson) Neupert. Jerry graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1959. He married Avon Vieth on Aug. 22, 1997.
Jerry is survived by his wife; son, Blaine (Peggy); daughter, Aleta (Brian) Amick; Avon’s children, Norma Jean (Bill) Schmudlach, Scott Johns and Stacy (Michelle) Johns; grandchildren, Amanda and Brandon Neupert, Cassandra "Cat" and Dominic Amick; brother, Michael (Roberta) Neupert; half-brothers, Richard (Cathy) Neupert and Jim Neupert; and half-sister, Kay Christiansen. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; and several uncles and aunts.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., at 12 noon, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.