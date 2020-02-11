Neumaier, Jenifer A.

WAUNAKEE - Jenifer Neumaier, age 34, was welcomed into heaven with open arms on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer and is now pain free. She was born on Oct. 3, 1985, in Prairie du Sac, the daughter of Royce and Tamara (Hahn) Neumaier. Jenifer graduated from Lodi High School in 2004 and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marian College.

Jenifer had a variety of interests, including knitting and camping, but especially loved spending time with her daughters and family.

Jenifer is survived by her two daughters, Layla and Autumn Romnes; parents, Royce (Colleen) Neumaier and Tamara (Marv Roelke) Neumaier; sisters, Christina (Jason) Binversie and their daughters, Chloe and Brittney Neumaier and her son, Justin Jr.; grandmother, Marva Hahn; fiancé, Shaun Taliaferro; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Hyldred Neumaier and Donald “Bugar” Hahn Sr., and her nephew, Baby Jack Binversie.