Neumaier, Jenifer A.

WAUNAKEE - Jenifer Neumaier, age 34, was welcomed into heaven with open arms on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer and is now pain free. She was born on Oct. 3, 1985, in Prairie du Sac, the daughter of Royce and Tamara (Hahn) Neumaier. Jenifer graduated from Lodi High School in 2004 and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marian College.
Jenifer had a variety of interests, including knitting and camping, but especially loved spending time with her daughters and family.
Jenifer is survived by her two daughters, Layla and Autumn Romnes; parents, Royce (Colleen) Neumaier and Tamara (Marv Roelke) Neumaier; sisters, Christina (Jason) Binversie and their daughters, Chloe and Brittney Neumaier and her son, Justin Jr.; grandmother, Marva Hahn; fiancé, Shaun Taliaferro; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Hyldred Neumaier and Donald “Bugar” Hahn Sr., and her nephew, Baby Jack Binversie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, LODI, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski officiating. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATON CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, and also at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, Jenifer requested that memorials be made through Royce Neumaier for her daughters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care of Jenifer provided by the Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201