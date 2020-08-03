Neuheisel, Eugene H. "Gene"

SPRING GREEN - Eugene "Gene" H. Neuheisel, age 82 of Spring Green, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
