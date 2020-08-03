You have permission to edit this article.
Neuheisel, Eugene H. "Gene"

Neuheisel, Eugene H. "Gene"

SPRING GREEN - Eugene "Gene" H. Neuheisel, age 82 of Spring Green, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

