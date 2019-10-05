MADISON/MIDDLETON - Mary Neuhauser Podell, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. She was a vibrant, energetic woman with a zest for life, with multifaceted interests and very dear friends. She was an advocate for peace, equality, justice and the environment.
Mary was born on Nov. 5, 1924, in Madison, the only child of Joseph Neuhauser and Katherine O’Brien. She grew up on a farm in Fitchburg, and attended a one room school house until eighth grade. She went to Edgewood HS and then West HS, graduating in 1942. Mary studied at the UW Madison where she met her husband, Sidney B. Podell. After Sid graduated from law school, she moved to Milwaukee, where they raised their children. Mary returned to her studies at UW Milwaukee, graduating with a Master’s in Social Welfare in 1972. She worked as a child psychiatric social worker. Mary and Sid moved to Dane County in 1983, living first on their family farm and then in Madison.
Mary had many strong friendships and led a very active and involved life. She enjoyed photography, gardening, foreign policy study groups, travel, nature, yoga, tai chi, swimming, meditation, cooking, watercolor painting, reading, AAUW, the study of Spanish, film, museums and supporting progressive causes. Mary served as president of a League of Women Voters chapter, and as a committee member for the Jane Addams Children's Book Awards, which recognizes outstanding books that effectively engage children in thinking about peace, social justice, global community and equity for all people. With a friend, Mary also started a cultural exchange of children's art between Madison public schools and the Soviet Union. Mary’s love of life, her strong ideals and her great interest in people will always be remembered by her devoted family and friends. Preceding her in death was her husband, Sid; and their beloved pets. Mary is survived by her children, Elaine Podell Ochoa of Madison and Daniel Podell of Santa Rosa, Calif.; grandchildren, Laura Ochoa Podell and Maria Ochoa Podell; son-in-law, Ramiro Ochoa; and daughter-in-law, Betsy Westing Podell. A memorial gathering in celebration of Mary’s life will be held at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Mary’s lifelong love of reading, donations can be made to the Middleton Public Library Endowment, 7425 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, WI 53562, Attn: R. Light. Please share your memories at Cressfuneralservice.com.
