MADISON - Ludwig Carl Neuhaus passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2019 at home with his wife Inge at his side. He lived to celebrate his 96th birthday this past Spring. He was born in Dorsten, Germany on March 22, 1923. In this small village, he met his lifelong partner, Ingeborg Hansen and they were married on February 20th, 1954. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to America and settled in Wisconsin. From then until now, they shared more than 65 wonderful years together.
Ludwig was a master stained glass artist and his skills were highly sought after. He specialized in restoration works which can be found in the State Capital, the Monona Public Library, other places in Madison and many churches throughout the Midwest. He was an artist by nature and even years after he retired, you could find him painting, building, creating, gardening and busy cooking alongside Inge in the kitchen. Together they were caring and loving to those that came into their lives.
Ludwig also loved the great outdoors. As a young man in Germany, he would hunt and fish with his family and continued to enjoy that sport in Wisconsin. At home he made sure the squirrels and birds were well fed.
He left behind his wife, Inge; one daughter Barbara Tracy of California; grandchildren, Brian and Nicky Tracy. He has many relatives remaining in Germany including his favorite nephew, Volker Lixfield who recently visited with Ludwig and Inge. He will be greatly missed by his dear friends, Ann and Stu Stitgen, who cared for this couple as though they were family. He was Opa to their children, Jessica, Jake, Julia and Ben. A special thank you to dear friends and neighbors, Linda Reivitz and Maureen Oostdik who spent countless hours helping Ludwig and Inge. Thanks also to the staff, Kelley and Katana, at Brookdale Senior living for all their love and support.
A gathering to honor his memory will take place at a later date.