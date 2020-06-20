Neuenschwander, Harold A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONROE - Harold A. Neuenschwander of Monroe passed away on Thursday evening, June 18. He was 91.

Born July 14, 1928, to Albert C. and Rosa (Daley) Neuenschwander, he grew up in rural Monroe and attended the Bethel School now located on the grounds of the Green County Historical Society. He took great delight in showing the school house and pictures of him attending the school to his two granddaughters. He met his future wife, Nellie, while she was working at the former Blumer's Drug Store, and they were married Feb. 5, 1950, at St. John's Evangelical and Reformed Church. She preceded him in death on April 2, 1986.

He was employed for more than 30 years at Frito-Lay, first in Monroe and later in Beloit. After retirement from Frito-Lay, he became the custodian at St. John's United Church of Christ for more than 18 years. When not working, he could be found tending his large garden, golfing with friends at least four days a week, going on fishing trips with friends and visiting his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. John's and the Moose Lodge in Monroe.