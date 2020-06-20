Neuenschwander, Harold A.

MONROE - Harold A. Neuenschwander of Monroe passed away on Thursday evening, June 18. He was 91.
Born July 14, 1928, to Albert C. and Rosa (Daley) Neuenschwander, he grew up in rural Monroe and attended the Bethel School now located on the grounds of the Green County Historical Society. He took great delight in showing the school house and pictures of him attending the school to his two granddaughters. He met his future wife, Nellie, while she was working at the former Blumer's Drug Store, and they were married Feb. 5, 1950, at St. John's Evangelical and Reformed Church. She preceded him in death on April 2, 1986.
He was employed for more than 30 years at Frito-Lay, first in Monroe and later in Beloit. After retirement from Frito-Lay, he became the custodian at St. John's United Church of Christ for more than 18 years. When not working, he could be found tending his large garden, golfing with friends at least four days a week, going on fishing trips with friends and visiting his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. John's and the Moose Lodge in Monroe.
A quiet and gentle man who preferred to stay out of the spotlight, he instilled a strong work ethic, a deep sense of compassion and the firm belief that everyone deserves respect in each of his sons. But it was his two granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren that he took delight in spending hours holding and playing with.
He is survived by three sons, Gary of Monroe, Terry (Betty) of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Jeffry (Hidee) of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.; two granddaughters, Emily (Jeremy) Gould of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., and Allison (Zach) Thornton of Denver, Colo.; and 10 great-grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as “Papa Grape,” Aren, Brandon, Alexander, Nicholas, Matthew, Reese, Ryan (Buddy), Reagan, Morgan and Harper; one sister, Reva (Robert) Chambers of Seneca, Wis.; two sisters-in-law, Clareda Neuenschwander and Marilyn Neuenschwander, both of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two brothers, Virgil and Delbert.
Private family funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at ST. JOHN'S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at SHRINER-HAGER-GOHLKE funeral home. A memorial fund is being established in Harold's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
