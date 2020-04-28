Neuenschwander, Fritz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA - Fritz Neuenschwander, caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully the morning of April 26, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was 97.

He was born May 25, 1922, to Fred and Louise Neuenschwander in Monroe, where Fritz resided before moving to Mount Horeb on his own so that he could pursue a high school education.

On Aug. 24, 1949, Fritz was married to Dorothy Schmid and they settled in Verona, where Fritz personally built their family home. He and Dorothy raised four children there and would remain in the home for nearly all 70 years of their marriage.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

During his working years, Fritz worked for Associated Milk Producers, where he started as an ice cream and cheese maker before driving milk trucks until his retirement in 1984. It was during this time that he established himself as a competitive bowler and horseshoe thrower around the area, a reputation he maintained well into retirement.