VERONA - Dorothy Neuenschwander, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away early in the morning of Oct. 9, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was 86.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 8, 1932, the youngest of 11 children reared by J. Henry and Barbara Schmid on their family farm just outside of Verona.
On Aug. 24, 1949, Dorothy was married to Fritz Neuenschwander, and they went on to build their home in Verona, which they shared for nearly all of their 70 years of marriage, and where they raised four children. Dorothy stayed at home to care for the children throughout their youth, before going on to work as a cook for the Verona school system and Dane County.
In retirement, Dorothy and Fritz purchased a spot at Pioneer Park Resort in Lake Delton, where they spent many a summer entertaining friends and family at their camper. Dorothy was always eager to greet guests and had a warm smile for anyone who stopped by, sure to offer a camper pop to those who visited their summer getaway. When she wasn’t preparing a meal for frequent visitors, Dorothy enjoyed catching bluegills by the bucket-full with Fritz at Mirror Lake, rocking in her swing by a campfire, or playing bingo with other Pioneer Park residents. She loved passing time with visitors of any age, whether it was playing cards and sharing a laugh with other adults, or teaching life lessons such as how to cook, fish and play cards to her seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
When they weren’t at the camper, Dorothy joined Fritz in numerous horseshoe and bowling leagues around the area, where she made longtime friends at venues such as the Whippoorwill. If she wasn’t playing sports, Dorothy spent free time watching Badgers and Brewers games, and made it out whenever she could to cheer on her children and grandchildren throughout their athletic exploits.
Dorothy enjoyed making holiday meals and embraced hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers for her entire extended family, frequently preparing traditional Swiss dishes she grew up with. She was especially known for her baking, and her pies – with their wonderful, flaky crust – were simply the best around. Her famous potato salad was a staple at family gatherings, and a must-have on the wedding menu of several grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Fritz; and her four children, Roy (Mary), Patsy, Karen Burkeland, and Rick. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kendra (Elijah) Mateni, Tim (Teresa) Neuenschwander, Beth (Jim) Murphy, Jon (Jamie Nigito) Neuenschwander, Tom (Dora) Boehnen, and Will Boehnen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Rueben, Clarence, Vernon, Hilda, Frieda, Mildred, Martha, Lila, Gladys and Clara. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Craig Burkeland; and daughter-in-law, Mary.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until the start of the service.