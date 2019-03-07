PORTAGE - James C. Neubauer, age 78, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on Aug. 25, 1940, in Milwaukee, the son of Clarence and Clara (Donovan) Neubauer. He attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from Portage High School. On April 3, 1985, he married Joy Anne Walker in Las Vegas.
He worked as a brakeman for the Soo Line Railroad and retired in 2001. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved playing cards. He was also a basketball and football fan. He was a member of Portage Elks Club.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Neubauer of Pacific Township; sons, Greg Neubauer of Portage, Jeff (Margo Goodwin and her son, Keegan) Neubauer of Sun Prairie; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Larry (Rhonda) Walker of Texas, Deb Barth of Portage, Jeanne (Steve) Holl of Portage, Pam Walker of Pardeeville, Mary Walker of Beaver Dam, Karla Nett of Portage; the family's dog, Buddy; nieces, nephews, other relatives, many close friends and mother of his two sons, Susan Sommers-Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Virginia Walker; brothers-in-law, Bob Walker and Mike Walker; and sister-in-law, Gin Tessman.
Memorial services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Private inurnment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, www.pmmfh.com, is assisting the family.