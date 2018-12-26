Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO - Janet L. Netzer, age 85 of Waterloo, passed away on Dec. 25, 2018, at the Larson House in Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at HOLY FAMILY PARISH in Waterloo. Father Jorge Miramontes will officiate the Mass. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Janet will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit pn-fh.com.

