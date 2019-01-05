SUN PRAIRIE—Kathleen Mary Margaret Nettesheim-Engel transitioned into Eternal Life on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1948, to the late Richard and Elenora Nettesheim in Pewaukee, Wis. Kathleen graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1966, and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UW-Madison in 1976. She also received a master’s in Public Health from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 1990.
Kathleen married Fred Engel, “the Fred of her heart,” in April of 1993 in Manama, Bahrain. They lived in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and California before retiring to Sun Prairie in 2012. Kathleen was a registered nurse for over 35 years. As a little girl, her dream was to be a nurse and see the world. She lived in the Middle East for over 10 years and loved being an expatriate. She traveled many places and considered herself a “Citizen of the World.”
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Fred; her brother and three sisters, Richard (Nancy) Nettesheim of Brodhead, Linda Nettesheim of Madison, Mary Nettesheim of Madison, and Phylliss Nettesheim of California. Kathleen is further survived by a nephew, Neal Nettesheim; four nieces, Cheryl (Ron) Hoegle-Schlicht, Laura (Carlos) Hoegle Pulido, Bryn Nettesheim, and Emilie Nettesheim; a great-nephew, Kyle Schlicht; and three great-nieces, Paku Nettesheim, Jessica Schlicht and Phoebe Nettesheim. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Nettesheim Hoegle.
Services for Kathleen will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Kathleen’s honor to the University of Wisconsin, School of Nursing. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
