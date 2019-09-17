PRAIRIE DU SAC - Lillian Nesvacil, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Vienna Township, the daughter of the late Gerhard and Loraine (Upham) Wachter. She married Richard Nesvacil in 1956.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Miguel Galvez on Sept. 19, 2019, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St. in Sauk City, Wis.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
A private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Nesvacil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.