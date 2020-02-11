Nesvacil, Donald Thomas

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Donald Thomas Nesvacil, age 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, at 12 noon on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Burial will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.