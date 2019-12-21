Nesthus, Myrtle Lorraine (Strand)

DEERFIELD - Myrtle Lorraine (Strand) Nesthus, age 95, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Saint Mary's Medical Center, in the company of her loving family. She was born on Feb. 4, 1924, in the Town of Christiana (Utica) the daughter of Otto and Clara (Bjornstad) Strand.

She met her husband Gordon Alexander Nesthus and they were married Sept. 24, 1949, at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. They had 65 wonderful years together. They lived in Utica until moving to Deerfield and raising 2 children. They moved to Taylor Ridge in Cottage Grove in 2004, where she made many friends. As a young woman she started her working career at the Village Inn in Cambridge, then worked at Rayovac in Madison. After relocating to Deerfield she babysat for local children before moving on to Sta-Rite Industries where she retired. Myrtle was an avid reader, amazing cook, loved tending to her patio flowers and fed hummingbirds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by daughter Kathleen (Rusty) Lee, grandchildren Jeramy Wolf of Madison, Justin Lee of San Francisco, sisters-in-law; Doris Kulow of Cambridge, Betty Pohlman of Deerfield, Ruth Klein of Cambridge and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved feline companion Buddy. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, parents, son Kenneth Nesthus, half-brothers; Marvin, Sigrud, Albert, Clarence and a half-sister Violet.