Ness, James W.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required, and face masks are strongly encouraged. A private family service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED beginning at 11 a.m. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Jim's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. Friends are invited to Jim's “Celebration of Life” with the family at KD'S BAR & GRILL, N1444 Fair St., Lodi, starting at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.