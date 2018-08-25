MOUNT HOREB / BELLEVILLE—The community lost a beautiful soul on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Anita Ann (Austin) Nesheim passed away suddenly at the age of 50, due to complications from breast cancer. She was born May 29, 1968, to Wayne and Maryann (Diem) Austin of rural Mount Horeb. She married her ‘rock,’ Ross Nesheim on July 16, 1999, at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. She and Ross have two beautiful daughters, Breanna (18) and Bailey (16).
Anita worked for 34 years in dental office support. The most recent 20 years were with Main Street Dentists in Verona, her work family were a tremendous support during her health adventure. She was involved in many aspects of the Mount Vernon Park Association, and served as a past board member for the Agape Christian Preschool in Mount Horeb. Anita had a smile that would light-up a room and the personality to go with it. She was loved and will be missed.
Survivors include Ross; Breanna and Bailey of Belleville; mother, Maryann Austin of Mount Horeb; brothers, Dale (Laurie) Austin of Denver, Colo.; Larry (Karin) Austin of New Glarus; Scott Austin of New Glarus; a sister, Linda Norris of Mount Horeb; in-laws, Doug and Janet Nesheim of Mount Horeb; brother-in-law, Todd (Kolleen) Nesheim of Mount Horeb; special niece, Jami (Tom) Erickson of Mount Horeb; aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews who knew Anita as ‘the fun aunt.’ She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Austin; and grandparents, Della and Emil Diem, and Esther and Ames Austin.
Funeral services will be held at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.
The family thanks friends, healthcare providers and the community at-large for all their support and generosity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
