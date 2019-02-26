OXFORD - Richard A. "Dick" Nesbit, age 88 of Oxford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at SSM Hospice House in Baraboo. He was born in Stoughton to Glen and Lila (Haakenstad) Nesbit on Jan. 11, 1931. Dick graduated from Oregon High School in 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Dick married Frances Obrecht on Sept. 11, 1954, in Stoughton.
For 37 years, he worked for UW-Madison in Poultry Research, and 29 of those years at the University Turkey Farm in Arlington. After retiring in 1993, Dick and Fran moved to the Oxford area. He was an active member of St John Lutheran Church in Harrisville and was a proud member of Oxford Lions Club, receiving a lifetime achievement award.
Dick enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. including bus trips with Pete and Pauline and the Dorf II gang. He further enjoyed his children and grandchildren, deer and turkey hunting, brandy Manhattans with Friday Night Fish Fry, ice cream, country music, and going for breakfast at the Sportsman's Tavern in Harrisville after church.
Dick leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Fran Nesbit; three children, Greg (Tammy) Nesbit, Lori (Chris) Robson, Mark (Nicole) Nesbit; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his seven brothers and sisters.
A funeral service for Dick will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Harrisville, with the Rev. Blaine Niskanen officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Full military honors will be held and burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery.
Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.