MADISON - Velza L. Nemec, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Columbus Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on April 3, 1940, to Ira and Blanch (Johnson) Craft in Aberdeen, S.D. Velza graduated from Aberdeen Central High School. Velza was united in marriage to Delano Nemec on June 15, 1959, in Aberdeen.
She worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Lane's Bakery in Madison for many years. Velza was a member of the Eagles Club. She loved bingo, arts and crafts, and crocheting. Velza was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Velza is survived by her husband, Delano "Del" Nemec; children, Vincent (Mary) Nemec of Pardeeville, Kathy Brudos of Lone Rock, Bradley (Becky) Nemec of Aurora, Colo., Nancy (Rob) Nemec of Madison, Bruce (Brenda) Nemec of Bigfork, Mont., and Gary Nemec of Belleville; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roscoe (Gale) Craft of Florida, Raymond (Patricia) Craft of Illinois, Rodney (Annette) Craft of South Dakota, Phyllis Voeller of South Dakota, Edith Brick of South Dakota, Twyla Lou King of Oregon, and Pamela (Jim) Ekern of Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Rudolph Craft, Rollin Craft, Virgibelle Voeller, and Vonetta Craft in infancy.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, with a funeral service at 5 p.m, and food and refreshments immediately following the service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.