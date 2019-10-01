MADISON - William John Nelson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living Center in Sun Prairie, with family members by his side.
Bill was born in Madison on July 3, 1948, the son of Vilas “Red” and Jessie (Ripton) Nelson. Following graduation from Madison Central High School in 1966, Bill entered the U.S. Navy for six years. He served aboard the USS Long Beach during the Vietnam War.
Upon returning to Madison, Bill attended UW-Madison, graduating with a degree in Engineering of Mechanics in 1979. He ran a laboratory at U.S. Forest Products Services in Madison until his retirement in 2011.
Bill enjoyed playing golf and watching movies and TV, especially historical programs, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, James Bond, Harry Potter and John Wayne. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan. Bill loved socializing with friends, of which he had many. Relaxing with his cigars and cocktails was one of his favorite past times. He loved Civil War history, having visited many historical sites including Gettysburg multiple times.
Bill married Judith Molthen in San Francisco in May of 1980, and together they raised two children. Bill was a wonderful son, loving husband, and a proud and patient father. He loved his family.
Bill is survived by his children, Eric Nelson of Madison, and Zoe Nelson, currently stationed in Iwakuni, Japan; his mother, Jessie Nelson of Madison; sisters, Jean Anne (Phil Preston) Berry of Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, and Marilyn (Tim) Herbert of Middleton; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Judith; and his father, Vilas “Red” Nelson.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held at THE GREEN LANTERN, 4412 Siggelkow Rd., McFarland., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, or The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
