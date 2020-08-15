Nelson, Nancy

In Jan. 2019, Nancy was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. This was a shock to all who knew Nancy as an energetic, healthy, seemingly ageless individual. Upon diagnosis, she began to reach out to her network of friends and family through the CaringBridge site, which fast became a place for her to combine her love of photography with her dedication to finding joy, to naming it and reveling in its fleeting nature. Nancy created, with the help of her dear friend Anne Brataas and the contributions of many others, a book named Joy: Finding Joy in Everyday. She celebrated the launch of this publication at her home on Feb. 8, 2020. This event served in many ways as a “living memorial” as her minister (Rev. Tim Hart-Anderson), her oncologist (Dr. Balkrishna Jahagirdar) and others shared reflections on how Nancy's journey and commitment to joy had inspired them. She recently completed her second book, Gratitude, which is dedicated to the cancer care team at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where she received the most compassionate care. With the help of Dr. Jahagirdar's team (including RN Cindy Olive), Nancy survived 19 months from diagnosis, during which her time was filled with love, laughter, travel and time with family. We, her family and friends, are eternally grateful for the gift of time we were given.