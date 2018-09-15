Nelson, Mary C.

ROME - Mary C. Nelson, age 89, of Rome, Wis., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Mary was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Chicago, to Nora (Madigan) and John McGuire. At age nine, following the death of her parents, Mary and her three siblings were cared for at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, Ill. On July 25, 1958, Mary was united in marriage to Richard P. Nelson. She was a wonderful wife and mother who took pride in raising her children, and always loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary imparted many life lessons, recipes, jokes and stories to her family. Standing only 4'11'', Mary's impact on her loved ones was immense, and no one will ever be able to fill her size six shoes. She was always interested and inquisitive, with a knack for getting you to spill the beans. A great listener with a wealth of knowledge, Mary's insight and advice will be greatly missed.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Richard; and her four children, John (Deborah) Nelson of Fond du Lac, Barbara (Eric) Swanson of Madison, Jerome (Sandy) Nelson of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Kenneth Nelson of Rome. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, Joseph (Maria) Nelson, Catherine (Rob) Holmes, Mary (David) Krueger, James (Laura) Nelson, Danny (Sarah) Nelson, Lisa Nelson (s/o Ryan Halstead), Robert Nelson, Alex (Karen) Swanson, Megan (Michael) Loper, Andy Nelson, and Amy (Alec) VanderGiessen. She is further survived by fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mickey; and sisters, Elizabeth and Anna Marie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 271 Fourth St., Fond du Lac, with Father Patrick Heppe officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Mary's cremains will be laid to rest at Ledgeview Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Aspirus UW Cancer Center or to Central Hospice Ministry Home Care, both located in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Guestbook may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.