MADISON - Mark A. Nelson of Madison, died at home on Jan. 8, 2019, following a yearlong illness. Mark, in typical fashion, faced his diagnosis clear-eyed and determined to deal with it in his own way. He made his choices about how to leave this world, without heroics or a lot of drama. He was true to himself to the end.
Mark was born on April 4, 1945, to Don and Eleanore Nelson and raised on the family farm in Deerfield. He received his bachelor's degree in Psychology from UW-Platteville, while also serving in the Air National Guard. Mark was employed by Ruan Oil Transport for his entire career, where he was a valued employee and trusted friend.
Mark loved athletics all his life, especially softball. He was a member of several teams, over several decades. He sailed with the Lake Monona Sailing Club for many years and later developed an interest in ice boating.
Mark had a keen mechanical mind. He loved motorcycles and race cars and anything on wheels that went fast or required rehab. One would never go wrong asking Mark for advice on how to repair or reinvent something. He always had a project, a new interest, something he wanted to learn more about and master. He expressed a single regret this past year that he would not get to all the projects he had been contemplating.
Mark leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Kay Nelson Kjalkiewicz and Jeanne Nelson (Dan Cullen); sisters-in-law, Carol Oliver, Pat (Darrell) Hauge and Deb Piper; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many long standing friends. Mark will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered for his decency, good humor and kind heart.
The family will plan a gathering to remember Mark later this year.
Thank you to the Agrace HospiceCare staff for treating Mark with great respect and compassion.