DODGEVILLE - Lois M. Nelson, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Bloomfield Healthcare following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Lois was born on Nov. 15, 1930, in Sparta, to Howard and Grace (Larson) Belt. She was a 1948 graduate of the Tomah High School. Lois married Russell Nelson of Dodgeville on Sept. 20, 1952. Together they raised five children, Dean, Neal, Bruce, Nancy and David.
Lois was a member of the Dodgeville United Methodist Church, where she was a past President of the U.M.W. and taught Sunday school for many years. She was very active in 4-H, where she was a volunteer leader of the Section Line Club for 20 years. Lois also worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Swanson Pharmacy. Lois loved helping people through work, volunteering and in social settings. She thoroughly enjoyed following her children and grandchildren's sports activities and along with Russell were their biggest fans. Lois enjoyed playing Bridge with good friends. She played with the same group of friends for over 35 years. Lois was an animal lover that adopted numerous stray cats in need of a good home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Grace Belt; and a brother, Halbert Belt. Lois is survived by her husband, Russell of Dodgeville; five children, Dean (Linda) Nelson of LaCrosse, Neal (Kari) Nelson of Waukesha, Bruce (Kelly) Nelson of Kimberly, Nancy Boulet of Sierra Vista, Ariz, and David Nelson of Madison; eight grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Christopher, Ryan, Amber, Laura, Krista and Will; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Anders, Dean, Graham, Naevia, Taleen and Talia; a sister, Beverly (Darrel) Arity of Tomah; a niece, Madge (Leon) Neuheisel of Platteville; as well as many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate, with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday after 9 a.m. Memorials to the Dodgeville United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Lois's family wish to give generous thanks to the caregivers at Bloomfield Healthcare and also to the staff at St. Croix Hospice. Lois had wonderful care and we are very grateful.