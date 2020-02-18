Nelson, Leroy Donald

You have free articles remaining.
EVANSVILLE—Leroy Donald Nelson age 74 died on February 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center Janesville.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Richland County following the service. Memorials to the family are appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
To send flowers to the family of Leroy Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S. 5th St.
Evansville, WI 53536
130 S. 5th St.
Evansville, WI 53536
Guaranteed delivery before Leroy's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S. 5th St.
Evansville, WI 53536
130 S. 5th St.
Evansville, WI 53536
Guaranteed delivery before Leroy's Service begins.