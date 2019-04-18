MINERAL POINT / DODGEVILLE - Larry Eugene Nelson, age 59, of Mineral Point, formerly of Dodgeville, Iowa County District Attorney, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the family of Larry Nelson for a future scholarship at Dodgeville High School.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.