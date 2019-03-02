MADISON - Judith Marie (Molthen) Nelson was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Corvallis, Ore., and died Feb. 22, 2019, in Madison.
As her parents' careers took them overseas after Judi was born, Judi grew up a citizen of the world. Her early school years were spent in Madrid, Spain, and she was fluent in Spanish. After Spain, her family moved to Bangkok, Thailand, where she spent nine years and graduated from high school at the International School of Bangkok. Judi remained close to her high school friends all her life, attending ISB reunions held in different U.S. cities from 1977 through 2016.
When her family returned to the U.S. after Bangkok, Judi settled in San Francisco, where she worked for Pacific Gas and Electric. From San Francisco, Judi followed her true love, Bill Nelson, to his home in Madison, where she lived the rest of her life. She worked at Meriter Hospital for over 30 years in the Quality Assurance and Information Technology departments, retiring as a senior systems analyst in 2015.
Judi was a fabulous cook. Known for making pumpkin pies on her birthday, she may have been the first person to introduce garlic, hot sauce, and fried calamari to Madison, circa 1980. Her many, many friends remembered her in many different ways, "a free spirit … wise … a straight-shooter … dancing … always stood her ground … irreverent … a glass of wine in her hand … joy personified." But the one thing everyone knew about Judi was "her fierce love for, pride in, and dedication to her family." She was most proud of her children, Eric and Zoe. Judi was Mom to so many beyond her family, and we all will miss her dearly.
Judi is survived by her husband, Bill Nelson of Madison; son, Eric Nelson of Madison; daughter, Zoe Nelson currently stationed in Iwakuni, Japan; brother, Bill Molthen, and his wife, Susan Lamborghini of Austin, Texas; sister, Susan Molthen of San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Mary Molthen Rasmussen, and her husband, Ron Rasmussen of Chico, Calif.; mother-in-law, Jessie Nelson of Madison; sister-in-law, Jean Berry and her husband Phil Preston of Vancouver, Canada; sister-in-law, Marilyn Herbert and her husband Tim Herbert of McFarland; numerous nieces and nephews; and "bonus son," Chaz Ingraham. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Rusty Molthen.
There will be a celebration of Judi's life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. at the OHIO TAVERN, 224 Ohio Ave., Madison.
"Life's just not worth living if you can't dance, and kiss pretty boys and girls." Judi Molthen Nelson.