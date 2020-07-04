Nelson, Judith "Judy" Ann

Judy graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She worked in accounts receivable throughout her life. Judy was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison where she was very involved and especially loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Green Bay Shetland Sheepdog Club and Badger Kennel Club. She bred Shetland Sheepdogs (Sheltie), many of which were champions, and enjoyed raising and showing them. Judy owned her own kennel and dog grooming service. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies. Judy liked to sew and go camping in the great outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and was especially proud of her role as “grandma.”