Nelson, Judith "Judy" Ann

MADISON—Judith “Judy” Ann Nelson, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Crossroads of Sun Prairie. She was born on Nov. 9, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of La Vern and Helen (Gilbertson) Nelson.
Judy graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She worked in accounts receivable throughout her life. Judy was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison where she was very involved and especially loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Green Bay Shetland Sheepdog Club and Badger Kennel Club. She bred Shetland Sheepdogs (Sheltie), many of which were champions, and enjoyed raising and showing them. Judy owned her own kennel and dog grooming service. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies. Judy liked to sew and go camping in the great outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and was especially proud of her role as “grandma.”
Judy is survived by her daughter, Beth (Gene) Krinkey; sister, Suzanne (Charlie) Tsamardinos; grandchildren, Jace Billig, Kelsi Krinkey and Mateja Krinkey; nieces, Chana Steffes and Kimberley Rimsnider; nephews, Jeff Tsamardinos and Tony (Angela) Tsamardinos; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to LIVE STREAM may visit Judith’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Webcast link, at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please contact the funeral home to schedule a time to attend. Burial will take place at Blooming Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be gifted in Judy’s name to Wisconsin Sheltie Rescue and St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2438 Atwood Ave., Madison WI 53704. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.