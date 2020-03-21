Nelson, Jean M.

Madison - Jean M. Nelson passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. She was born on Nov. 18, 1929, in the Borough of Richmond, New York City, to George H. and Mary (Brazil) King. Jean attended Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, Illinois, and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she began her professional career with what is now known as Wisconsin Public Radio. In 1954 she married Les Nelson with whom she had four children, Scott, Corie, Kirby, and Holly.

In 1976 she returned to public radio, where she was a founding member of the Wisconsin Public Radio Association and served as its first Executive Director. Later, as Associate for Listener Relations, among other tasks, she adapted books for the popular and long-running series Chapter a Day, a practice she continued, as Academic Staff Emeritus, after her retirement in 1993. Jean enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, and nature.

She is survived by her sons, Scott (Jackie Landers) and Kirby (Marie Fritsch), her daughter, Holly (David) Adams, and grandchildren, Kyle Mulvihill, Josh (Cristal) Moody, Marra Mulvihill (Nick Pionek), Benjamin Adams and Sarah Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Les, a daughter, Corie Mulvihill, and son-in-law, Mike Mulvihill.

Special thanks go to the staff at Oakwood East HRC for their professional and compassionate care. The family requests that memorials go to the charity of your choice. There will be no public service or visitation. Please share your memories at

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services 3610 Speedway Road (608) 238-3434

