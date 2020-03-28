Nelson, Janice "Jan" Anne

OSHKOSH — Janice “Jan” Anne Nelson, age 68, of Oshkosh, Wis., died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Waterford, in Oshkosh, after a challenging battle of heart disease and cancer. Jan was born in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 9, 1951, to Arthur Willis and Edith Hope (Larson) Anderson. She was a graduate of Robert M. LaFollette High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

On Feb. 14, 1970, she married the love of her life, Mark Irvin Nelson, at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. They moved to the Oshkosh area 40 years ago where they raised two wonderful sons. Mark preceded Jan in death on Feb. 22, 1999.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan taught at Oshkosh North High School and for many years was a substitute teacher in the Fox River Valley. Always searching to quench her curiosity, she traveled extensively. In her spare time, she read, dabbled in home design and décor, and enjoyed jazz and classical music. Jan couldn’t attend a family gathering without bringing her deviled eggs, eight-layer salad, or gorilla cookies! She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she served in the Altar Guild and was a former church office administrator.