Nelson, James

REEDSBURG—James Nelson passed away Sept. 3, 2018, in Reedsburg. He was born July 30, 1953, in Mauston and raised in Madison. He graduated from Lafollette High School in 1972, and was later employed by UW-Madison. Jim enjoyed fixing automobiles, attending country music concerts and raising his birds.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles E. Nelson Sr. and Ione J. Nelson (Gross); and sister, Mildred Harried. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Wendtland (Edward) and Carol Nelson-Britten (Chuck); and his brother, Charles E. Nelson Jr (Pat); as well has many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at MOUNT REPOSE CEMETERY in Friendship, Wis., at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.