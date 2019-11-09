STOUGHTON - Howard David Nelson, 84, of Stoughton, Wis., died peacefully on Nov. 8, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s paper. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

Service information

Nov 18
Service
Monday, November 18, 2019
11:00AM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
Nov 17
Celebration of Life
Sunday, November 17, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
