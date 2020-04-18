Nelson, Glenn Lee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Glenn Lee Nelson, age 89, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at New Perspective in Sun Prairie. He was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in Kenosha, the son of Gotfred and Oline (Curtiss) Nelson.

Glenn graduated from Wilmot High School in 1948 and Beloit College in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1955 until his honorable discharge in June 1957. He married Shirley Schmidt on Jan. 20, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa. Glenn worked as a personnel manager for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, retiring in 1989. He was an avid golfer, loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Cubs, and was a proud Green Bay Packers Shareholder.

Glenn is survived by his three daughters, Barbara (Chuck) Carter, Cyndy DePrimo, and Cathy (John) Jellings; son, Curtiss (Kelly) Nelson; granddaughters, Erika Carter and Pam (Jim) Chapman; grandson, Nate Nelson; great-grandchildren, Sam Chapman and Jessica Chapman; and sister, Joyce (Len) Toepper. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brother, Keith Nelson; sister, Jean Lyons; and son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” S. DePrimo.

Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A public celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Glenn's family would like thank Dr. Leo Schug and Agrace HospiceCare for the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

