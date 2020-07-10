Nelson, Gary L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Gary L. Nelson, who loved to dance, sing, and entertain others, danced his way to heaven on July 4, 2020. He was 76 years old.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at https://gf.me/u/yfv3z6 and the publication of his book "It All Adds Up".

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.

Pederson - Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.