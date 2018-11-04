MORRISONVILLE - Ethel D. (Jensen) Nelson, age 96, of Morrisonville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at her home. She was born on March 7, 1922, in Sauk City, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Sigurslid) Jensen. She was a lifetime member at United In Christ Lutheran Church in Morrisonville. Ethel was a kind, compassionate, and generous person, who loved her family.
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Glenda Fillo; son, Douglas Nelson; and granddaughters, Michelle and Kayla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; parents; and siblings, Dorothy Thew and Clarence "Buddy" Jensen.
A Celebration of Ethel's Life will be held at UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4650 County Highway DM, Morrisonville, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. T. Brent Walsworth presiding. Burial will be held at a later date at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the United In Christ Lutheran Church or Deforest Food Pantry.
