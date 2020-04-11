Nelson, Elizabeth Anderson

STOUGHTON - Elizabeth “Liz” Nelson, age 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home. She was born in Stoughton on April 18, 1966, the daughter of Larry and Betty Anderson. Liz grew up in Stoughton with, what she described as, a beautiful childhood. She graduated from Stoughton High School and furthered her schooling starting at UW Eau Claire and then graduating from UW Madison with her pharmacy degree. On June 18, 1988, Liz married David Nelson. She worked at Evansville Pharmacy, then at Women’s International Pharmacy, and ultimately landed at McGlynn Pharmacy in Stoughton. Liz built strong and caring relationships with the community members of Stoughton which she enjoyed greatly. Liz worked at First Lutheran Church with music and children, showing them her faith and helping them grow in theirs. Later on, she became very involved with Stoughton Norwegian Dancers and loved her time with that group. She was always a mom and a great one at that. Liz brought light and life to everything she did and will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to know her and love her. She always told her daughters if they were going to remember anything, remember “she was weird, but she was fun.”