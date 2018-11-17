Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Douglas K. “Doug” Nelson, age 65, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. He was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Madison, the son of Kenneth and Bonnie (Juve) Nelson. Doug graduated from Madison West High School and worked at the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant until his retirement. He was an avid fan of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He also loved fishing at “The Pond” in Verona, trips to Northern Wisconsin and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa of 38 years; his sons, Kenneth (Jodi) Nelson and Andrew (Kayla) Nelson; two granddaughters, Adeline and Emma; sisters, Karen (Steven) Reinen and Kari (Brad) Edmunds; and also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doug’s name to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

