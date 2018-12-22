CHICAGO, Ill. / MADISON - Dorothy Ann (Harmeling) Nelson, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018 surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 9, 1928, to Florence and Henry Harmeling in Chicago Ill. Dorothy grew up in Chicago until she went to college. Dorothy graduated from Beloit College with a degree in Sociology. She married Stig, a friend and love of her life from college in 1950. She managed the Student Union at Beloit College for two years while Stig finished school, getting his degree in 1952.
Stig's work took them to Minneapolis for two years; while there, Dorothy worked as a bank teller. They moved to Madison, where Dorothy worked as a social worker for Dane County. Then she left to be a stay at home mom, and during that time she was active in Girl Scouts, Junior and Senior Troop Leader, she was a PTA board member for 10 years and co-president. A community activist for the Elderly, she started the Friday Lunch Bunch at Church for older members of Covenant and neighbors who needed a hot meal and friendship, for many years. She and good friend Jeanne Beckman, had a catering business in the 1970s. In 1980, she became the U.S. Census assistant field director for the district, and later became UW payroll and insurance counselor at the UW Physical Plant. She was a church elder, session member, teacher and cook at Covenant. For more than 20 years she was an election official and worked every election at the polls. Dorothy also planned her 50th Reunion for Beloit College.
Dorothy participated in a 30 year study at UW Hospital on Osteoporosis, payment for this was an exercise class. This study ended back in the '90s, but Dorothy and other members continued to exercise together. Dorothy participated with her friends up through September of this year.
Dorothy was passionate about her neighborhood and planned and executed a block picnic every Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor day picnic in her driveway for more than 50 years. There are many neighbors who have become wonderful friends and extended family. Her neighbors will miss her. There were many social, community passions in Dorothy's 90 years. She was a founding member of Madison Urban Ministry; she was a Madison schools forest guide and board director. She will be missed as the driving force in the Pen Pal program at Glenn Stephens school between her Sorority, Pi Phi and 3rd and 4th graders, which she ran for 24 years, a job that gave her great joy.
Dorothy was a proud, loving mother, and an over the moon grandmother. She loved her four grandchildren more than her children (we can say that with certainty and love). And recently became a great-grandmother, a role that she cherished, and in these last four months she could not have been more enamored.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stig, who passed in June of this year, and loving brother-in-law, Douglas Blizel. Survivors include Ann (Nelson) Stormer, Eric and Ann (Hageman) Nelson; her grandchildren, Alicia Stormer, Andrea Stormer (Patrick Barner); and great-granddaughter, Audreyanna Barner. Andrew and Sarah (Peck) Nelson, Bradley and Kelsey (Ladika) Nelson. Her most loving sister in California, Betty Blizel. Betty and Doug's children, Karen and Carl Twisselman, Steve and Lisa Blizel and their four children, Josh and Amy Twissleman, James and Danny Blizel.
Thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for your kindness and care, helping Dorothy to stay in her home as long as possible. Thank you to Aunt Betty for being here for her in the last weeks of her life, a gift that we will never forget.
Dorothy has asked the we make donations to organizations that made her happy, WHA Television, The Madison School Forest, and Covenant Presbyterian Church.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019, at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison. Visitation starting at 1 p.m. and service at 2:30 p.m.