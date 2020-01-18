Nelson, Doris Jean

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and making quilts for all of her grandchildren. She loved her two dogs, Boomer and Kasey. Her favorite pastimes were reading detective novels, doing the daily crossword puzzle, working on jigsaw puzzles and sitting in her living room to look out the window at Lake Kegonsa. She was never short on Ole & Lena jokes and was always able to make people smile and laugh. She was one of the most giving people on earth and never asked for anything in return.