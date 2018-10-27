MONONA / KING - Donald M. Nelson, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in King. He was born on March 7, 1924, the son of Melvin and Anna (Wells) Nelson. Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1944 in World War II. He was united in marriage to Mary J. Hannawell on Dec. 1, 1945.
Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, VFW No. 7591, Doric Masonic Lodge No. 356, Valley of Madison Scottish Rite and American Legion No. 481. He worked for Advanced Transportation, retiring in 1987.
Donald is survived by his brother, Thomas of Madison; sisters, Leonette Sprecher of Madison, Dagmar Slinde of Waunakee and Nancy Talbert of McMinnville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary; brothers, Arnold, Norman (Arlene), Leonard (Donna), Milo and Julian; sisters, Francis Shulz Brattlie, Lorraine Moore and Olga Koberstein.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.