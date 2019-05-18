MADISON - Constance R. "Connie" Nelson died on Monday, April 29, 2019. Connie's life was reflected in the immeasurable number of lives she touched. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; a teacher; a mentor; a faithful and true friend.
Connie was born on March 20, 1923, in Lamar, S.C. Her southern heritage remained with her throughout her life. She was the youngest of the seven children of William Baron and Ada Spears Reynolds. Oakwood Village Retirement Community in Madison has been her home for several years.
Connie was married to Robert C. Nelson for 54 years until his death in 1999. Survivors include their son, Bob; his wife, Hiroko; and treasured granddaughter, Emily. Further survivors include nieces, Margaret Reynolds Newman of Surfside Beach, S.C. and Cendi Bradley of Houston, Texas; nephew, Rocky Scarborough of Lamar, S.C.; great nephews, nieces, cousins, and countless friends.
Connie attended high school in Lamar, S.C. and was a graduate of Columbia College. She worked toward a Master's Degree at UW-Madison. Connie loved teaching children and exemplified the ideal teacher. She taught in South Carolina for a year and a half before her marriage to Bob. They moved to Madison, where she taught for four years. Connie taught in Munster, Ind. for 16 years, followed by substitute teaching in Waukegan, Ill., before returning again to Madison, where she retired in 1985.
Connie was a proud and dedicated member of P.E.O. for over 60 years. In Madison she belonged to the By Chapter of P.E.O. She belonged to the Abigail Circle and the couples club of Bethel Lutheran Church and the Madison Civic Club. She was a docent at the Governor's Executive Residence for many years. At Oakwood Village, Connie was an active volunteer with the Chapel being special to her.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at OAKWOOD TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, with Pastor Wayne Shannon presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday at the chapel. Burial of her ashes will occur at a later date in Lamar, S.C.
Memorials can be sent to any of the following: Oakwood Foundation, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705; Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703; P.E.O. - Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer's Dept., 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312; or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or agrace.org/donate.
Connie exuded great warmth and charm. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She made the lives of everyone she met brighter and their hearts lighter. She will be missed.