Nelson, Christian I. "Chris"

Christian I. "Chris" Nelson

DEFOREST/PORTAGE – Christian I. "Chris" Nelson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at The Legacy in DeForest, with his wife, Nan, at his side. Services to be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

