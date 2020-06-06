Nelson, Christian I. "Chris"

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

DEFOREST/PORTAGE – Christian I. "Chris" Nelson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at The Legacy in DeForest, with his wife, Nan, at his side. Services to be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.