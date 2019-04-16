Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Charles A. "Chuck" Nelson, age 78, passed away on April 14, 2019. Chuck was a member of the U.S. Air Force; a crane operator at Sinaiko Brothers, and held various other jobs. Chuck enjoyed fishing and playing cards, and he could always put a smile on your face.

Surviving is his significant other, Peggy Singer; and children, Laura Nelson, Charmine Nelson; nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Charles Nelson; mother, Doris Nelson; father, Byron Nelson; sister, Kathy Strickland; and brother, Donald "Doc" Nelson.

A Celebration of Life for Chuck will be held at the AMERICAN LEGION, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019.

