Nelson, Catherine Anne (Gehin)

MADISON - Catherine Anne (Gehin) Nelson, died from complications of cancer, on Dec. 4, 2019, at the Agrace Hospice, in Fitchburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Holy Wisdom, 4200 County M, Middleton, Wis. A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Holy Wisdom.

Friends and family will gather at the Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diane Ave., Belleville following the funeral services.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

