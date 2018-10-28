MADISON - Beverly J. Nelson, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 25, 1948, in Stoughton, the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Johnson) Arneson. Beverly graduated from Stoughton High School, Class of 1966.
She married William Nelson on Oct. 8, 1978. Beverly worked as a State employee for retirement funds for 39 years. Beverly enjoyed playing softball and golf. She especially loved to play bingo with her mother. She always had time to spend with her nieces, nephews and family.
Beverly is survived by her spouse, William; mother, Margaret Arneson; sisters, Sue (Marv) Kontney and Mary (Bill) Veith; brothers, Mark Arneson and John (Darlene) Arneson; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Arneson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HopiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.