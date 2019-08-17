STOUGHTON - Alvie C. Nelson, age 93, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was born on Oct. 4, 1925, the son of Alvie G. and Myrtle (Neath) Nelson. After graduation from Stoughton High School, Alvie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He married Doris Wondrash on March 25, 1977.
After his discharge from the Navy, Alvie attended Madison Business College and from 1948-1960, worked as an administrative assistant for the Veteran’s Administration in Madison. He went on to serve as the director of the Henry Vilas Zoo, until his retirement in 1985. Through working for the zoo, Alvie traveled extensively, visiting other countries, acquiring animals and sharing his knowledge with other zoo directors. He was also a longtime member of the Masons and Zor Shriners, where he was instrumental in the free camel rides.
Alvie is survived by his wife, Doris; two daughters, Donna (David Feuling) and Nancy (Peter) Knupfer; six grandchildren, Jason (Christine) Cartwright, Kelly (Greg) Dowdy, Rebecca, Sarah, Maria and Leta Knupfer; two great-grandchildren, Keira and Segan Cartwright; brother, Howard; sisters, Shirley (Dale) Hanson, Barbara (Donald) Larson and Norma (John) Devine; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Elsie Skoien Nelson; brothers, Ronald and Raymond; nephew, Mike Hanson; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Westby, Catherine Nelson and Evonne Nelson.
A memorial service was held.
The family wishes to thank Gene Bailey, John Walasek, Fritz Ragatz and Harry Harnek for their weekly visits, which made for some good laughs.