Nov. 10, 1942 – Feb. 27, 2023

MADISON - Neil "Fred" "Digger" Wienke, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. He was born on Nov. 10, 1942, in Madison, the son of Ivan and Irene (Herschleb) Wienke.

Neil attended grade school in Dodgeville before moving to Marshfield where he graduated from Marshfield High School. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated from Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in 1965. Following graduation, he worked for Frautschi Funeral Home until 1977. Neil then worked for Mastercraft Casket Company and in 1990 became co-owner of Milwaukee Casket Company, before retiring in 2013. Neil also served in the U.S. Air Force and in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for six years.

Neil was a member of the West Kiwanis, a strong supporter of Badgers football and basketball, was a member of the National W Club, Badgers Basketball Boosters and Mendota Gridiron Club, Overtime Club, and the UW Foundation. He was also a member of the Manitowish Waters Alliance and Manitowish Waters Lake Association. He enjoyed spending time at his place in northern Wisconsin, golfing, boating, and skiing.

Neil is survived by his significant other of 23 years, Rita Mazur and her family. He is further survived by his cousins, Ruth Pasky, Nancy Willinger and Betty Shako. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Private burial will be held at Pine Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, and also from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, UW Athletic Foundation or UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.